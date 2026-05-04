Putin tightens security amid rising threat concerns

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Putin tightens security amid rising threat concerns

Vladimir Putin has reportedly escalated personal security measures to unprecedented levels, amid growing concerns over potential threats.



Sources indicate increased reliance on secure underground facilities, reduced public appearances, and stricter control over inner-circle personnel.



New protocols reportedly include restrictions on mobile devices and communications for staff, alongside expanded surveillance and defensive deployments in key areas.



The move reflects heightened sensitivity around stability and leadership security at the highest level.

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