Putin vows “do everything possible” to push for peace in the Middle East



Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged that Moscow will do everything within its power to help achieve peace in the Middle East.





The statement came during a meeting in St. Petersburg with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to reports. Putin emphasized that Russia is prepared to act in the best interests of all people in the region to accelerate a peaceful resolution.





Russian state media quoted Putin as saying that every possible step would be taken to bring stability as quickly as possible, signaling Moscow’s intent to play a more active role amid rising tensions.