🛥️🇷🇺 Putin’s yacht leaves the Baltic Sea under Russian naval escort for the first time since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine





The €100 million superyacht Graceful, believed to be linked to Vladimir Putin, passed through Danish waters on Monday escorted by the Russian Navy destroyer Severomorsk, the rescue vessel Voevoda, and a Danish patrol boat, according to Danmarks Radio.





According to MarineTraffic, the convoy’s destination is Istanbul.



The report notes that Graceful’s AIS transponder had been switched off since August 30, 2022, effectively keeping the yacht off tracking systems.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, the yacht was undergoing repairs in Hamburg and left the German port on February 7, 2022 — just 17 days before the invasion of Ukraine.