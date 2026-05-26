Qatar denies reports of $12 billion offer to Iran

Qatar has denied reports suggesting it offered Iran $12 billion to help secure a deal with the United States, calling the claims an attempt to sabotage ongoing diplomacy.

“The reports suggesting Qatar ‘offered’ $12 billion to Iran to secure a deal are simply not true,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari wrote on X.

He said the claims were being circulated by parties seeking to undermine “ongoing diplomatic efforts toward regional de-escalation and stability.”

Ansari added that Qatar’s mediation role alongside regional partners was “well established and publicly documented,” dismissing the reports as attempts to damage Doha’s reputation as a “trusted international peace facilitator.”