Qatar says $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds not yet transferred

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds had not yet been transferred to Iran, adding that the money remained subject to a 2023 agreement and was earmarked for humanitarian purchases.

The spokesperson said US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were in Doha to meet Qatari mediators about US-Iran negotiations, but would not meet Iranian officials directly at this stage.

The spokesperson also said Qatar was coordinating with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz and safe passage for vessels.

A direct communication line for deconfliction in the Strait of Hormuz has been used to contain confrontations over the past few days, the spokesperson said.