QUESTIONS EMERGE OVER WHETHER POLITICAL DIFFERENCES AND APPROACHES TO PROTESTS HAVE CREATED A RIFT BETWEEN PHAKEL’UMTHAKATHI NDABANDABA, NGIZWE MCHUNU AND JACINTA NGOBESE-ZUMA





Political observers and supporters have been speculating about the apparent distance between Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba, Ngizwe Mchunu and March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.





Some believe the differences may stem from contrasting political positions and approaches to activism. Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has publicly supported the MK Party and former President Jacob Zuma, while Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba and Ngizwe Mchunu have emphasised adherence to the rule of law and have called for engagement with foreign nationals to be conducted peacefully and respectfully.





The three figures have all been vocal on issues surrounding immigration and national identity, but their methods, political affiliations and messaging have appeared to diverge in recent months.





However, neither Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba nor Ngizwe Mchunu has publicly confirmed that political differences or disagreements over protest tactics are the reason for any distancing from Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.





🇿🇦 Do you think political affiliations and differing approaches to activism have created divisions within South Africa’s anti-illegal immigration movement?