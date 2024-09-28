R. Kelly Defends Diddy Against Sex Trafficking Charges: ‘I Don’t Believe None Of [It]’

R. Kelly has perhaps unsurprisingly defended Diddy following his arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering.

Kelly, who himself is currently behind bars after being convicted of sex trafficking and an assortment of other sex crimes, has claimed that Puffy’s arrest is part of a wider conspiracy against the rap mogul.

Radar Online claims to have spoken to the incarcerated singer about Diddy’s case, though the conversation could not be independently verified and no audio of the chat is available.

They claim Kelly said: “I don’t believe none of this shit. You could tell me about Puffy, you could tell me about anybody. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I’m not gonna believe the shit.”

The R&B legend also allegedly said that celebrities are being “hunted” by federal authorities, with Diddy being targeted because of the way he flaunted his wealth.

He purportedly added: “The shit is crazy. Motherfuckers out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all the other shit on the radio and everything else, but they ass could be next.

“That’s what’s so fucked up about it. They so stupid they don’t even realize the moves that’s going on.”

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which previously housed R. Kelly for some time before he was moved to a prison in North Carolina.

Kelly is not the only person to suggest that Diddy’s legal problems are part of a conspiracy.

Ice Cube previously made unsubstantiated claims on the PBD Podcast that unnamed people in power were working against the Bad Boy boss.



“I believe he’s being targeted,” he said. “I believe somebody has the power to pull the trigger to make this stuff just domino effect happen.”

The rapper and actor then appeared to walk back some of his comments: “I don’t know enough to even be able to be specific on any of this stuff. It’s just all speculation.



“I just know he was cool up until a point and then this stuff started happening. So I believe somebody, like I said, said, ‘Yo, he’s our new guy. We on to this year,’ or whatever.”

Cube also denied that he ever attended any of Diddy’s parties which have been termed “freak offs.”