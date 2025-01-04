R440 000 Fraud: Zimbabwean Man Who Scammed SA Mining Company, Skips Court Judgement

Zimbabwean Man Who Scammed SA-Based Mining Company Of R440 000 Flees Court Judgement

A Zimbabwean man accused of defrauding a South African mining company of R440 000 has fled justice. Calton Mudiwiwa (39), who was facing fraud charges, failed to appear in court for judgement.

As a result, Harare Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje issued a warrant of arrest for Mudiwiwa after he did not show up. The case stems from a deal in 2021, where Mudiwiwa allegedly swindled Davure Mining.

Masimba Mukarati, the company’s manager, said,



“We entrusted him to assist in importing a Toyota Hilux Legend 50 double-cab. Funds were transferred to a South African account based on his advice.”



R440 000 Vehicle Deal Goes Wrong

Davure Mining, which operates in South Africa and Zimbabwe, transferred the money to Wish Worthy Investments. Mudiwiwa had assured the company that he would handle the purchase and delivery of the vehicle.

However, after the payment was made, the vehicle never arrived.

“He kept telling us the car was on the way,” Mukarati testified. “We provided proof of payment for his reference, but nothing materialised.”

The court heard that Mudiwiwa became evasive when questioned about the delay. Mukarati eventually reported the matter to the police, leading to Mudiwiwa’s arrest.

Warrant of Arrest Issued

Mudiwiwa’s absence from court on judgement day has raised suspicions about his intentions. “A warrant of arrest has been issued after his failure to attend court proceedings,” Magistrate Mambanje confirmed.

Prosecutors allege that Mudiwiwa deliberately misled the company to gain access to the funds. The authorities are now actively searching for him.

Police have appealed to the public for assistance.

“If anyone has information about his whereabouts, they should report to the nearest station,” a spokesperson stated.

Davure Mining, which has interests in mining, agriculture, and cattle ranching, is seeking justice for the financial loss caused by the alleged fraud.