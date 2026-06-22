RALLY TURNOUT REFLECTS GROWING DEMAND FOR CHANGE – NFF



Lusaka… Monday June 22, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



National Freedom Front (NFF) President Ronnie Jere says recent political rallies have exposed what he described as a growing disconnect between the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND)’s resource advantage and the level of public enthusiasm it is generating.





Commenting on the contrast between the Tonse/Pamodzi Alliance rally and that of the ruling party, Mr. Jere said the opposition’s ability to attract large crowds despite limited resources demonstrated increasing grassroots support for change.





“The Tonse/Pamodzi Alliance, operating with minimal funding, limited logistics and almost no visible regalia, still managed to draw a large, energetic and convincing crowd. This kind of turnout suggests something deeper than mobilisation—it reflects genuine grassroots frustration and a growing appetite for change,” Mr. Jere said.





He argued that while the UPND enjoys the advantages of incumbency, including access to significant resources and government structures, the level of public excitement surrounding the party’s activities appeared less convincing than expected.





Mr. Jere further questioned the justification for large campaign expenditures at a time when many Zambians continue to face economic challenges.





According to Mr. Jere, the differing turnout and atmosphere at the rallies have created a perception that the opposition is increasingly connecting with ordinary citizens.





“In politics, crowds don’t just measure attendance—they measure sentiment. And today, that sentiment appears to be shifting,” he said.



The NFF leader maintained that the enthusiasm witnessed at the Tonse/Pamodzi Alliance gathering reflected growing public interest in political alternatives ahead of future elections.