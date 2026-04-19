“RAMAPHOSA DEFENDS SOUTH AFRICA’S ISRAEL CASE — ‘WE WERE INSULTED, MOCKED AND CALLED MAD… BUT NOW THE WORLD IS STARTING TO SEE WHAT WE SAW IN GAZA!’”





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly defended the country’s bold move to take Israel to the International Court of Justice — saying the decision was never about politics, but about standing against injustice and challenging global double standards.





Speaking passionately, Ramaphosa made it clear that South Africa acted to confront what he described as a dangerous mindset of supremacy — a system where some lives are valued more than others on the global stage.





👉 And according to him, the backlash was immediate.



South Africa faced:



Heavy criticism



International pressure



Public insults



Claims that the country was “out of line” or even “mad”



But despite all of this, Ramaphosa says the country refused to back down.





💬 Why?



Because, as he reminded the world, South Africa’s position is deeply rooted in its own history — and in the words of Nelson Mandela, who famously said that South Africa’s freedom would never be complete until Palestinians are also free.





🔥 Ramaphosa emphasized that this principle guided the country’s actions — not fear, not pressure, and not global opinion.



And now, he says, the narrative is shifting.



According to him, more countries are beginning to recognize that South Africa’s case at the ICJ was not reckless — but necessary.





He pointed to growing global concern over what is happening in:



Gaza



The West Bank



👉 Saying many nations are now acknowledging the seriousness of the situation and questioning whether the world responded too slowly.





⚖️ For South Africa, this case is about more than one conflict — it’s about setting a precedent: That no country, no matter how powerful, should be above international law…





💥 NOW THE BIG QUESTION: Was South Africa right to take this stand — or did it risk going too far on the global stage?



🇿🇦 Are we defending human rights… or creating new political tensions?



👇 SPEAK YOUR MIND — THIS ISSUE IS DIVIDING OPINIONS WORLDWIDE!