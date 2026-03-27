RAMAPHOSA IN TROUBLE AS MALEMA TURNS UP THE HEAT OVER DELAYED PHALA PHALA JUDGMENT — PRESSURE MOUNTS ON THE PRESIDENT





President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing growing pressure as Julius Malema demands answers over the delayed Phala Phala judgment, a case that has already shaken the country.





The leader of the EFF is now pushing the judiciary to act, insisting that South Africans deserve clarity on a scandal that directly implicates the President. And with every delay, the tension only grows stronger.





 Many believe this is no longer just a legal matter — it has become a full-blown political crisis.



Supporters of Malema argue that he is simply holding power accountable, forcing the system to act on an issue that affects public trust..





But critics warn that this pressure could be seen as interference in the judiciary, raising serious concerns about the independence of the courts.





 Political commentator Zaki Mathebula added fuel to the fire, suggesting that the situation is becoming increasingly uncomfortable for Ramaphosa, as the spotlight intensifies and expectations rise.