🚨 RAMAPHOSA SAYS AFRICAN LEADERS UNDERSTAND SOUTH AFRICA’S FRUSTRATION OVER ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AS BORDER SECURITY AND MIGRATION DEBATE HEATS UP 🚨





ANC President and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says many African leaders understand South Africa’s concerns regarding illegal immigration and the pressures communities are facing.





Speaking during a voter registration campaign in Atteridgeville, Ramaphosa said discussions with leaders across the continent have shown that many recognise South Africa’s challenges, including border management, undocumented migration and the strain on public services.





His remarks come as immigration remains one of the country’s most debated political issues ahead of the upcoming local government elections, with growing calls for stronger border controls, tougher action against illegal immigration and improved documentation systems.





At the same time, government leaders continue to stress the need to balance law enforcement with respect for human rights and regional cooperation.



💬 Do you agree that African leaders understand South Africa’s concerns about illegal immigration, or should more be done at a continental level to address the issue? 🇿🇦👇