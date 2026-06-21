RAMAPHOSA TAKES TOUGH STANCE ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: “THOSE WHO DO NOT HAVE THE PROPER PAPERS TO BE HERE SHOULD NOT BE HERE” AS PRESIDENT ADDRESSES GROWING CONCERNS OVER DOCUMENTATION AND BORDER CONTROL 🇿🇦





President Cyril Ramaphosa has sparked fresh debate after stating that individuals who are undocumented and do not have the proper permits to remain in South Africa should not be in the country.





Speaking during a radio panel discussion at Kasi FM Studio in Katlehong, Ramaphosa said that people without the required legal documentation and permits should not be allowed to stay in South Africa.





The remarks come amid ongoing national discussions about immigration, border security, employment opportunities and the enforcement of immigration laws.





The issue remains highly contentious, with some calling for stricter enforcement against illegal immigration, while others argue that authorities should balance enforcement with human rights and regional cooperation.





🇿🇦 Do you agree with President Ramaphosa’s comments, or should South Africa take a different approach to undocumented immigrants?