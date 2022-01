NAKACINDA ARRESTED, WALKS TO FREEDOM ON BOND

Raphael Nakacinda, the PF party spokesperson, has secured bond after being arrested at Lusaka’s Woodlands Police Station.

He was in Police detention in a matter he has been accused of defaming the President and proposing violence.

Mr Nakacinda was detained at Woodlands Police Station yesterday, Thursday, after he was warned and caution at Lusaka’s Police Service Headquarters.

He walked home at 18:30 hrs.