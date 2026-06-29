Rapper TRIPLE M says musicians are too hungry and subliminally calls on politicians to have Zambia monetized so that they can make money. 😱





■ He pleaded in a Facebook post, saying, “Mutuchitileko na monetize ichalo, pantu bakemba insala too much.”



Zambian musicians and creatives have been requesting the government’s intervention in getting Zambia on the list of monetized countries in Africa, as only South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and three others are listed.





This has forced creatives to rely on performances, advertisements, and brand deals as their main revenue sources.



With no politician talking about it during this August 2026 campaign period, Triple M has subliminally sent a reminder to those vying for the highest office in the land.





This may come at a cost, as friction may ensue with most of his fellow artists who have supposedly taken “paid political endorsements,” which many suggest is because they are broke or hungry who may see this as a jab.





However, whether it is an honest plea or a subliminal jab, as some social media users suggest, the rapper is echoing a plea many artists, including ZAM President and singer B Flow, have made and which is needed.



READ MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/musicians-are-very-hungry-monetize-zambia-triple-m/