🐃 “Rare Albino Buffalo Named ‘Donald Trump’ Saved From Slaughter In Bangladesh After Going Viral Across Social Media”





A rare albino buffalo nicknamed “Donald Trump” has reportedly been saved from ritual slaughter in Bangladesh after viral videos turned the animal into a national attraction.





The unusual buffalo, named after President Donald Trump because of its blond tuft of hair, was allegedly just hours away from being sacrificed for Eid al-Adha before authorities stepped in following massive public attention online.





Reports say the nearly 1,500-pound buffalo had already been sold when crowds began flooding the farm to see the rare animal in person, forcing officials to intervene due to growing security concerns.





Instead of being slaughtered, the buffalo is now expected to be moved to the national zoo in Dhaka where it will reportedly be protected and displayed to the public.





The story quickly exploded online, with many social media users joking about the buffalo’s hairstyle resemblance to President Donald Trump while others celebrated the decision to spare the rare animal’s life.





The incident has now sparked global debate around viral social media influence, animal welfare and how internet attention can completely change the fate of an animal overnight.