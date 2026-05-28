BREAKING: Trump Threatens to “Blow Up” U.S. Ally Oman as Iran Deal Collapses



During a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Donald Trump shocked the room when he threatened to bomb Oman, a key U.S. ally in the Middle East, as his administration continues to flounder in its efforts to broker a deal with Iran after nearly three months of conflict.





When pressed by reporters on whether he would consider a short-term arrangement allowing Iran and Oman to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz, Trump flatly rejected the idea and demanded the critical waterway remain open to all nations. Then came the threat.





“Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow them up,” Trump said. “They understand that. They’ll be fine.”



It remains unclear whether Trump misspoke and meant Iran, which he has threatened repeatedly, or genuinely intended to target the Gulf nation that has long served as a diplomatic back-channel partner for the United States. The White House did not immediately clarify the remark.





The outburst came amid reports that Iran had been in discussions with Oman about establishing a permanent toll system for the Strait of Hormuz. Trump insisted the U.S. was making progress in negotiations, but offered little specifics.





He also nodded to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, whom he described as someone who “loves war,” suggesting Hegseth would “finish off” Iran if a deal is not reached. Trump further complicated any path to an agreement by demanding that Saudi Arabia and Qatar sign onto the Abraham Accords as a precondition for any settlement, a sweeping new demand that had not previously been part of the negotiations.





“I’m not sure we should make the deal if they don’t sign,” Trump said.



The remarks drew immediate attention for their recklessness, with foreign policy observers noting that threatening a cooperative Gulf ally in the middle of sensitive negotiations is the kind of diplomatic own-goal that could unravel months of painstaking back-channel work.