

ACTIVIST-HON MUNSANJE

RASHIDA MULENGA: WHEN GROWING THE PARTY, DON’T FLASH OUT OLD SOLDIERS BA UPIYEND.

One things I have come to learn from Elisha Matambo’s statement when receiving Madam Rashida Mulenga is that UPIYEND aren’t interested in keeping old members but interested in the 1.8m.

Yes, Mr. Matambo, you can call them DISGRUNTLED YOUTHS today but remember, Bowman Lusambo called the same youths as disgruntled and where is he and his party today?

Take a chill-pill mudaala because people that you are receiving today would have done well joining UPIYEND when in opposition. Sir, your said Ambassador wouldn’t have joined us had we never won 2021 polls.

By bringing in PIYEFU members, Sir, who are merely 1.8m, you are flashing out us, who are the majority, 2.8m. Have you forgotten how we suffered for UPIYEND? Our names politically aligned us in PIYEFU Government.

Our businesses were stepped on because of being ran by us (Tongas). We were not even comfortable mentioning our Surnames in PIYEFU strongholds because we were being killed daily in the eyes of uniformed men.

Bo Matambo, at your current level of anxiety, I won’t be surprised when you will parade uniformed men to receive Bowman Lusambo, Kampyongo, Mundubile, ECL, Inonge Wina and others in UPIYEND because your desire is ONLY to grow the party at any cost.

Sir, from 2002, we suffered for UPIYEND. We dearly love UPIYEND and wouldn’t want it to be messed by an appointed Minister. Yes, you were arrested by PIYEFU because of your faults and mouth. Don’t mess our home and refuge.

Your anxiety reminds me of that of PIYEFU and undoubtedly, your kind of politicking is nothing different from that of PIYEFU. We kicked out PIYEFU because of such utterances and now, we cherish UPIYEND and will ONLY kick you out of the Party.

Never ever demean Electorates again. A leader hears from his people and scrutinize what his people advises him. He that does the opposite is a dictator and belong not to the Democratic UPIYEND party with sober and mindful leaders.

UPIYEND is for people with the interest of recovering stollen funds at all cost and not for those just interested in numbers. The major role we have today is to manage and stabilize our economy and not to call youths DISGRUNTLED.

Sir, watch your mouth because very soon, it will render you jobless like me and others that were fired recently. When old members are aggrieved, call a meeting with them and hear their views. Thereafter, convince them over your stance.

YouHaveHeard