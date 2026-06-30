Reality television star Layla Taylor has publicly come out as bisexual, revealing that she is currently in a relationship with a woman.





The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star shared the news during an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast released on Monday, coinciding with the final day of Pride Month.

During the interview, Taylor explained that she had delayed speaking publicly about her sexuality because she was uncertain about her feelings. “Basically, I didn’t know if it was just a phase,” she said.





Taylor, who was previously married to Clayton Wessel, said her divorce played a significant role in her decision to embrace her identity and come out publicly. The reality star shares two sons with her ex-husband.





Although Taylor confirmed she is dating a woman, she did not reveal her partner’s identity during the podcast. She also disclosed that many of her fellow cast members on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives were unaware of her sexuality before her public announcement.