Reckless talk by Dr. Nevers Mumba- From the Pulpit to the Puppet- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Reckless talk by Dr. Nevers Mumba- From the Pulpit to the Puppet



I try hard or shy away to discuss my brother Dr.Nevers Mumba.



My elder brother is a bag of clear missed opportunities. He squanders, wastes, throws away, misses and loses every opportunity that comes his way.





His transition from the pulpit to the political stage quickly exposed his total lack of principles and values that previously earned him people’s admiration and respect.

He deserted the pulpit and formed the National Christian Coalition (NCC) in 1997 and later became a political party, an organisation he traded and sold for a political opportunity. Since then, this has become an established modus operandi, trading party for a morsel of food.





He has demonstrated again and again, how he can abandon personal integrity for a morsel of food, like Esau, he can trade his birthright to his brother Jacob, for a bowl of lentil stew.



Mumba has been priviliged to be a pioneer tv tel-evangelist and Vice President of the Republic of Zambia.





Having attained such a position, he was expected to continue to grow in stature, respect and wisdom. However, he misses the opportunity. He has been too quick to behave like a lowly ranked praise singer and cadre to impress his newly found boss.





For example, how does this talk help the UPND candidate win the Kawambwa by-election?. He sounds like he purposefully decided to sabotage the slim chances of their candidate by engaging in careless and reckless talk.



People across the country are genuinely grieved by the circumstances of Hon. Nixon Chilangwa and Ronald Chitotela. They mirror the pain and anguish of what members of the Opposition are going through.





Many are aware of how the law has been used and abused to fight and jail the two comrades( read the proceedings, circumstances and judgement of Magistrate Martin Namushi).



Many are aware of how lawfare (Lawfare is the use of legal systems and institutions to damage or delegitimize an opponent, or to deter someone from using their legal rights) is being used against members of the Opposition and how tainted the legal processes against members of the Opposition are.





Even legal rights such as police bond and court bail are no longer available for members of the Opposition.



But our outspoken brother doesnt see it.





“It is impossible for those who have once been enlightened, who have tasted the heavenly gift, who have shared in the Holy Spirit, [5] who have tasted the goodness of the word of God and the powers of the coming age [6] and who have fallen away, to be brought back to repentance. To their loss they are crucifying the Son of God all over again and subjecting him to public disgrace”. Hebrew 6:4-6



Anyway, Lesa amupale ba Mumba.