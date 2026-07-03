🇿🇲 MORNING WIRE | Red Base Holds Firm as Hichilema Turns West



The UPND enters Friday’s campaign with momentum from North-Western Province after President Hakainde Hichilema concluded another day of large rallies that drew thousands of supporters in Solwezi, Mwinilunga, Chavuma and Kalumbila.





The province, one of the ruling party’s most dependable electoral strongholds since its formation, once again demonstrated why it is regarded as a cornerstone of the UPND’s electoral coalition.



From daytime gatherings to a late-night rally illuminated by mobile phone flashlights, the campaign trail remained dominated by chants, party songs and repeated calls for continuity.





Speaking in Kalumbila after supporters waited into the night for his arrival, President Hichilema thanked residents for what he described as their unwavering support and promised to repay their loyalty through continued development.





“The only repayment we can assure you our people of Kalumbila is more development for all Zambians,” he said, urging voters to protect the gains recorded during his first term by renewing the UPND’s mandate on August 13.





For the ruling party, North-Western is more than a friendly province. It is a strategic electoral anchor. Together with Southern and Western provinces, it forms part of the UPND’s traditional support base, regions the party hopes will deliver overwhelming margins before it intensifies its push into more competitive battlegrounds across the country.





North-Western turnout witnessed this week suggests the party’s grassroots structures remain active and highly mobilised in the province.





The campaign now shifts westward. Today, President Hichilema begins his Western Province tour, with scheduled stops in Nkeyema, Luampa, Kaoma and Lukulu. The visit comes at a politically significant moment following recent debate over infrastructure development in Western Province, making the region one of the closely watched theatres of the campaign.





The People’s Brief remains watchful, bringing readers verified reporting, real-time updates and in-depth political analysis as Zambia’s presidential race enters another decisive day.



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