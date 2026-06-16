🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Red Sea in Mongu as Hichilema Takes Campaign Preps to the West



President Hakainde Hichilema arrived in Mongu on Tuesday morning to a thunderous reception as hundreds of supporters dressed in UPND regalia, waving placards and chanting Lozi slogans, gathered at the airport to welcome him ahead of a closed-door engagement with adopted candidates and party officials.





The scenes carried familiar political symbolism. Western Province remains one of the UPND’s most dependable electoral strongholds, and the reception offered an early reminder of the party’s enduring influence in the region as Zambia edges closer to the August 13 general election.





Supporters lined access roads leading from the airport, creating what many described as a sea of red across parts of Mongu.



The President’s visit forms part of an ongoing nationwide tour of internal party engagements that has now taken him to nine provinces. While opposition parties have focused on public rallies, Hichilema has spent recent weeks consolidating structures, meeting candidates and sharpening campaign organisation ahead of what is expected to be a more visible phase of the election campaign.





“We are determined. We are resolved. We will continue working hard to make Zambia even better,” President Hichilema wrote shortly after interactions in Mongu, thanking the people of Western Province for the reception and reaffirming his administration’s commitment to development and continuity.





Party officials say the Western Province engagement is designed to strengthen coordination ahead of the campaign period, with the President expected to conclude the provincial consultations in Southern Province on Wednesday before moving into broader national engagements ahead of the polls.





For now, the images emerging from Mongu tell their own story. In one of Zambia’s most loyal UPND territories, the red base appears firmly intact.





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