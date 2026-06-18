BAROTSE ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT REJECTS FALSE REPORTS



The Barotse Royal Establishment –BRE- has dismissed reports circulating on media platforms alleging that the LITUNGA is displeased with remarks made by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA regarding infrastructure development in Western Province.





In a statement issued by the Office of the Ngambela, the BRE said it is not associated with publications claiming that the LITUNGA “fumed” over the President’s comments.





The Establishment has urged members of the public, the media and other stakeholders to verify information through official channels before sharing or acting on it.





It said the circulation of false, fabricated or misleading information risks creating confusion, misrepresenting issues and undermining the integrity of the institution and its leadership.





The BRE has also warned that individuals or groups found publishing or disseminating false information will face legal action.





It further stated that all official positions, resolutions, directives and announcements are communicated only through its recognised communication channels.





BAROTSE ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT

Lealui – Limulunga



PRESS RELEASE BY BAROTSE ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT



REFUTATION OF CLAIMS THAT HIS MAJESTY THE LITUNGA “FUMED” AT H.E PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S REMARKS ON INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT IN BAROTSELAND





We write to correct a misleading narrative that has been circulating in some media spaces and social platforms, alleging that His Majesty the Litunga of Barotseland “fumed” or expressed displeasure at remarks made by His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema regarding the construction of a university, stadium and other infrastructure projects in Barotseland.





We write to correct a misleading narrative that has been circulating in some media spaces and social platforms, alleging that His Majesty the Litunga of Barotseland “fumed” or expressed displeasure at remarks made by His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema regarding the construction of a university, stadium and other infrastructure projects in Barotseland.





The BRE wishes to categorically dissociate itself from all such publications that do not emanate from its officially recognized communication channels. Members of the public are advised that the BRE has a well-established, structured, and entrenched system of communication through which all official positions, resolutions, directives, and announcements are disseminated.



This system has served the institution effectively over many years and remains the only legitimate avenue through which official communications of the BRE are conveyed.





The dissemination of false, fabricated, distorted, or misleading information under the guise of representing the BRE is not only irresponsible but is also intended to mischaracterize issues, create confusion among the people of Barotseland and the nation at large, and undermine the integrity of the institution and its leadership.





The BRE therefore urges the public, members of the media, and all stakeholders to exercise caution and to verify information through official channels before accepting or sharing any publication that claims to speak on behalf of the Establishment.





The BRE further wishes to remind all individuals and groups engaged in the creation, publication, dissemination, or circulation of false information that such conduct may attract legal consequences. The publication of false statements, impersonation of official institutions, defamation, cyber-related offences, and other unlawful acts are matters recognized under the laws of Zambia and may result in investigation, prosecution, and the imposition of appropriate sanctions by the competent authorities.





The Establishment will not hesitate to take all necessary measures, including the invocation of available legal remedies, to protect the integrity, reputation, and institutional interests of the BRE from deliberate misinformation and malicious misrepresentation.





The BRE remains committed to transparency, responsible engagement with the public, and the preservation of the dignity and traditions of the Barotse Kingdom through its established and recognized communication structures.



Issued by the Office of the Ngambela

Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE)

18th June 2026