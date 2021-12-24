Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has indirectly revealed her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s real age.

This is coming months after Ned Nwoko exposed her ‘secret’ age on her birthday.

In an Instagram post, Ned Nwoko celebrated his last wife, while revealing that the actress who claims to be ‘forever 16’ is actually 21.

Following his birthday days ago, the actress kick-started a challenge on Instagram to give out birthday tokens to lucky fans.

In the post, she listed questions about Ned Nwoko which should be answered correctly before any fan can receive cash gift.

One of the questions was the original date of birth of Prince Ned Nwoko.

Shortly after making the post, Regina Daniels’ shared screenshot of 20 fans that got the answers correctly, and the answer claimed that Ned Nwoko is currently 61 years old.

See screenshots below: