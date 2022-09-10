Billionaire rapper, Kanye West has also extended his condolences as tributes continue to pour in from across the world following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died at her home in Scotland aged 96, on Thursday, September 8.

The father of four took to his Instagram page on Friday, September 9, to share two images of Queen Elizabeth and wrote: “Life is precious.”

He also added that he was “releasing all grudges today and leaning into the light.”