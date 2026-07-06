Religious education teacher kills self over debt!



A 34-YEAR-OLD teacher at Shitima Secondary School in Kabwe has allegedly taken her life after one of the people she owed confronted and threatened to expose her, as a scammer.





Lucy Konkola, 34, a teacher of English and Religious Education is said to have invited her mother over to her place but that, when the mother travelled from Mkushi to Kabwe, she found her daughter unconscious and the house reeking of unknown chemicals.





Police in Central Province confirm that the deceased teacher was found unconscious around 17:00 hours by her mother who quickly rushed her to the hospital, where she unfortunately was pronounced dead on arrival.





Her school administration too, confirms her death, and describes the deceased ad a jovial and hardworking teacher.



© TV Yatu | Noel Iyombwa | July 6, 2026.