REMOVAL OF ECL IMMUNITY WILL BE MOTIVATED BY MALICE – SIKOTA
… says the UPND Government should stop blackmailing the former Head of State.
Lusaka, Monday, 05, February, 2024 [Smart Eagles]
Renowned Lusaka Lawyer Sakwiba Sikota says if the UPND Government feels that former President Edgar Lungu committed any offence, they should produce the evidence in court and remove his immunity instead of continuing to blackmail him.
Speaking in an interview with Mafken fm in Lusaka, Mr. Sikota said the statement attributed to Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo, that maybe the UPND should consider removing former President Lungu’s immunity and see if he will continue dancing, is frightening and alarming especially that it is coming from a senior Government official.
He said removing former President Lungu’s immunity will be motivated by malice and wrong reasons.
Mr. Sikota has since urged Mr.Nkombo to withdraw the statement.
The innocent do not fear investigation and prosecution.
In fact they welcome it.
Because it will clear their name.