REPATRIATED ZAMBIANS FROM SOUTH AFRICA SEEK FINANCIAL SUPPORT

By Mulenga Chipampe Makasa

Some Zambians repatriated from South Africa on May 25, 2026, are appealing for financial assistance as they struggle to rebuild their lives back home.

Among them are two mothers, Grace Chansa and Fridah Sekeleti, who say they returned to Zambia with nothing after leaving behind all their belongings in South Africa. They explain that starting over has become an overwhelming challenge, as they have no financial resources to support themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, Linda Hachomba and Cephas Muduso have also appealed to the Government and members of the public for assistance. They say they need financial support to regain their footing and provide for their families as they begin a new chapter in Zambia.

The repatriation comes amid growing pressure from anti-immigration groups in South Africa, which have been calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country by June 30. However, the South African government has not announced or endorsed any official deadline requiring undocumented migrants to depart.