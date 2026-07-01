Repatriation Bus carrying Malawian nationals has been involved in an accident leaving one person dead and several others injured

REPATRIATION BUS DRIVER KILLED AND AT LEAST 11 PEOPLE INJURED AFTER BUS OVERTURNS ON THE N1 WHILE TRANSPORTING MIGRANTS TO MUSINA



A repatriation bus driver has died and at least 11 other people have been injured after a bus transporting migrants overturned on the N1 in Limpopo.





According to initial reports, the bus was travelling from KwaZulu-Natal to a repatriation centre in Musina when the crash occurred. Emergency services and law enforcement officials responded to the scene, where several passengers required medical attention.





Authorities confirmed that the driver lost his life in the accident, while at least 11 passengers sustained injuries of varying severity and were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.





The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, and officials are expected to provide further details as the investigation progresses.





The incident has once again highlighted the dangers associated with long-distance transportation and repatriation operations across South Africa.



💔 Condolences to the family of the deceased driver and wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured.