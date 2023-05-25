REPLACE MUSOKOTWANE WITH SOMEONE WHO WILL INSPIRE HOPE- NAWAKWI

REPLACE MUSOKOTWANE WITH SOMEONE WHO WILL INSPIRE HOPE, URGES NAWAKWI

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says President Hakainde must replace Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane with another person who will inspire hope.



Calling Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said Hichilema has nothing to deliver, describing his claims as imbwelenge, something that will not come to fruition.

She said most of the things the President was pursuing, especially on debt negotiations would not come to fruition and that he should therefore find other means of addressing national matters.



“Ni mbwelengefye. There are two types of Chikanda. There is one where despite applying all the ingredients and using your energy will not come to fruition,” Nawakwi said. “I saw ba yama balemyanga kukanwa… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/replace-musokotwane-with-someone-who-will-inspire-hope-urges-nawakwi/