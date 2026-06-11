Report Claims 50 U.S. Aircraft Were Lost or Damaged During the U.S./Israel–Iran Conflict

A newly released infographic by Anadolu Agency, citing data from the U.S. Congressional Research Service (CRS), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), and various media reports, claims that a total of 50 U.S. aircraft were either lost or damaged during the U.S./Israel–Iran conflict.

According to the reported figures, unmanned aerial vehicles accounted for the largest share of affected aircraft, with 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones listed as lost or damaged. The report also cites losses or damage involving KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft, F-15E Strike Eagles, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, MH-6 Little Bird helicopters, MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft, as well as individual cases involving an E-3 Sentry AWACS, AH-64 Apache, MQ-4C Triton, F-35A Lightning II, HH-60W Jolly Green II, and A-10 Thunderbolt II.

The figures presented combine aircraft reported as either destroyed or damaged and have been compiled from multiple sources referenced by Anadolu Agency. Independent verification of each individual claim may vary depending on source availability and official disclosures.

Source: Anadolu Agency, citing U.S. Congressional Research Service (CRS), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), and media reports.