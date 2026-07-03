Reports Claim Russia Still Unable to Restore Satellite Communications at Dubna Facility





Reports from Moscow claim Russian authorities have yet to restore satellite communications at the MARK-IV station following the reported strike on the Dubna space facility.





According to the reports, Russian forces are temporarily relying on a backup cross-border ground radio network, a move that could slow the transmission of operational orders to frontline units.

The reported disruption has not been independently verified, and Russian authorities have not publicly confirmed the extent of the damage.