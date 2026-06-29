Residents In Crimea Push Their Cars To Gas Stations Amid Fuel Shortages



Residents across Crimea have reportedly been seen pushing their vehicles to gas stations in hopes of finding available fuel, highlighting the growing impact of ongoing supply disruptions on civilian life.





The scenes come amid reports of severe fuel shortages across parts of the peninsula, with long queues forming outside filling stations and local authorities imposing restrictions on fuel sales in an effort to preserve supplies for essential services and security forces.





The worsening situation underscores mounting logistical challenges in Crimea as critical energy and transportation infrastructure continues to face disruption.