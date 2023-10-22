RESOLUTIONS FOR THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON 22ND OCTOBER 2023

The Central Committee held a scheduled Meeting that was chaired by Vice

President, Hon. Given Lubinda.

Hon. Lubinda opened the meeting with a public address to the Central Committee that was shared with members of the public through the media. Official Statement

delivered during the Meeting is attached to these resolutions.

Below are the Resolutions made by the Central Committee;

1. The Central Committee Meeting resolved that senior member of the party facing disciplinary charges be suspended from the party with immediate effect. To this effect Hon. Given Lubinda invoked Article 61(i) and

suspended National Chairperson, Davies Chama, Matero MP, Hon. Miles Sampa, Chama South MP, Hon. Davison Mung’andu and Mafinga MP, Robert Chawinga. The Central Committee also gave 30 days deadline to the Disciplinary Committee to hear these matters and bring its recommendations to the Central Committee for final determination.

2. Deputy National Chairperson and Lupososhi MP, Hon. Emmanuel Musonda Mpankata MP was appointed as Acting National Chairperson of the Party.

3. Central Committee also ratified the appointment of new members of the Central Committee. Those appointed include: former DMMU National Coordinator, Mr. Chanda Kabwe, media personnel, Ms. Nakiwe Simpungwe, former parliamentary candidate, Ms. Namakau Sianga and former Copperbelt Chairperson, Mr. Nathan Chanda.

4. Further Ms. Nakiwe Simpungwe was appointed as Deputy Chairperson for

Information and Publicity and Mr. Nathan Chanda, Deputy Chairperson for National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

5. The Central Committee hailed the party leadership for collaborating with other Opposition political parties especially the joint press briefings to discuss national matters. The Central Committee directed the party leadership to continue to collaborate with other Opposition political parties on national matters.

6. The Central Committee has also revised the participation of party members in national and commemorative events. The manner and detail of participation will be communicated to members of the Party.

7. The Central Committee directed that party structures and eligible party members ensure that members participate in the on-going continuous voter registration exercise and current issuance of NRCs through a mobile

exercise.

8. The Central Committee ratified the declaration of October 28th 2023 as National Green Day to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the passing of President Michael Chilufya Sata. Central Committee also approved planned activities to commemorate the 9th Anniversary of Mr. Sata’s passing.

9. The Central Committee directed the Secretary General to pursue the Notice issued by the Chief Registrar of Societies to political parties and the 60-day ultimatum for political parties to hold party conferences to fill vacancies. The Secretary General was also directed to pursue the legality of Gazette No. 592 issued on 9th May 2023 issued by the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

10.The Central Committee has also officially postponed the holding of both the Constitutional Conference and Extra-Ordinary Conference that were scheduled for July 29th and October 28th, 2023. The Central Committee has called for a special Central Committee Meeting to be held within a period of one month to resolve the proposed dates for these important events.

ISSUED BY

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson for Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT

Attach; Opening Statement made by Hon. Given Lubinda at the Central Committee

Meeting, held on Saturday 22nd October 2022.