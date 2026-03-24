TONSE ALLIANCE: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



RE: RESPONSE TO REMARKS BY MR. ENOCK KAVINDELE ON THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS





The Tonse Alliance has taken note of remarks attributed to former Vice President, Mr. Enock Kavindele, as reported by Diggers News, suggesting that the outcome of the 2026 General Elections is already predetermined.





The Tonse Alliance wishes to state, in the strongest terms, that such assertions are misplaced, speculative, and inconsistent with the principles of democratic governance.





While Mr. Kavindele is entitled to his personal views, it must be emphasized that he represents one vote among millions of Zambians. His opinion, therefore, cannot be elevated to a national conclusion in the absence of credible data, research, or verifiable public sentiment.





Zambia is a constitutional democracy where leadership is determined through a competitive electoral process. Elections are not decided by commentary, preference, or assumption, but by the sovereign will of the people expressed through the ballot.





The suggestion that opposition participation in the 2026 elections is a waste of time and resources undermines the very foundation of democratic engagement. It is both inappropriate and regrettable that such a position would be advanced by a statesman of Mr. Kavindele’s standing.





The Tonse Alliance has not seen any credible research, polling data, or empirical evidence to support the claim that the 2026 electoral outcome is already decided. In the absence of such evidence, such statements remain speculative and risk misleading the public.





We wish to reaffirm that the Tonse Alliance is fully committed to participating in the 2026 General Elections. Our participation is guided by our belief in democratic competition, accountability, and the right of citizens to choose their leaders freely.



We further emphasize that:



Leadership must be earned through performance and trust



Mandates must be renewed through democratic choice



Power must remain subject to the will of the people





The Tonse Alliance remains confident that Zambians will make their decision based on lived realities, governance outcomes, and credible alternatives presented before them.





We therefore encourage all citizens and political actors to uphold democratic principles, promote constructive engagement, and respect the intelligence and sovereignty of the Zambian people.





The future of Zambia will not be determined by opinion. It will be determined by the people.



Issued by:

Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa

Spokesperson

Tonse Alliance

Lusaka, Zambia



Date: 24th March, 2026