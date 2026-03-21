Results from the PF interparty presidential elections

BREAKING NEWS: Finally Makebi Zulu wins PF Presidency after beating the former Acting PF President Hon. Given Lubinda, Former Minister of Health and Mansa Central member of Parliament Hon. Chitalu Chilufya, former Minister for Agriculture Hon. Grayford Monde, Hon. Chishimba Kambwili, Hon. Chanda Katotobwe and Mr. Joseph Mudolo.



Congratulations MZ8