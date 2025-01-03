Retired Commissioner General Godwin Matanga Defies President Mnangagwa & Returns to Work?

Retired Commissioner General Godwin Matanga Defy President Mnangagwa & Returns to Work? ZRP Clears the Air

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has responded to claims that former Commissioner General Godwin Tandabantu Matanga reported for duty on Thursday, insisting he had not received a dismissal letter.

Retired Commissioner General Godwin Matanga Returns to Work?

The allegation, shared by COZWA on X (formerly Twitter), suggested that Matanga showed up at the office despite being officially retired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as of December 31, 2024.

The report alleged that Matanga showed up at his office in uniform, insisting he hadn’t received an official letter of dismissal. According to the post, Matanga claimed to have only learned about his retirement from social media. COZWA also claimed that ZRP’s Support Unit, Romeo Troop, was on standby to forcibly remove him if necessary.

“Breaking News:- CGP Matanga reported to his office today in his police uniform, his argument is that he wasn’t served with a letter of dismal, he only saw the letter on social media.Police support unit, Romeo troop on standby now planning to remove him from the office by force,” the post which has since been deleted read.

ZRP Debunks Rumours Ex-Commissioner General Matanga Returning to Work

In a statement released later on Thursday evening, the ZRP dismissed the claims as baseless and urged the public to disregard them.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses social media postings attributed to COZWA and other sites alleging that Retired Commissioner-General of Police Tandabantu Godwin Matanga reported to his office today in police uniform claiming that he was not served with a letter of dismissal. The post is totally false and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves,” part of the statement reads.

The ZRP confirmed that Matanga’s successor, Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, has seamlessly taken over the reins of the police force.

“The new Commissioner-General of Police Stephen Mutamba has effectively taken the full command of the Zimbabwe Republic Police in its entirety with no hurdles. Contrary to the allegations, there is no Support Unit, Romeo Troop on standby,” the statement further reads.

ZRP Warns Against Sharing Fake News

The ZRP also warned against the dissemination of fake news, emphasizing that those responsible would face legal consequences.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police cautions individuals and groups trying to sow discord in the organization that decisive criminal action will be taken for the law to take its course,” the statement concludes.