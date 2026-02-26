RETIRED ZAF BRIGADIER GENERAL FOUND D€AD



….as police in Lusaka apprehend three suspects



Lusaka… Thursday February 26, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)





The Zambia Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged mu>rder of retired Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Brigadier General Mike Obistor Mbewe.





Police spokesperson Chipo Kaitisha confirmed the development in a statement issued to Smart Eagles, saying the suspects are in custody as investigations continue.





“On February 23, 2026, at around 14:00 hours, a 14-year-old male juvenile from Chainda Compound reported the discovery of an abandoned silver Toyota Hilux near the Assemblies of God Church in Chainda, Lusaka,” Ms Kaitisha said.





She said the vehicle, registration number BAF 5805, is believed to have been parked at the location between 22:00 hours on February 22 and 13:00 hours on February 23.





Police officers responded to the report and recovered the vehicle.



According to Ms Kaitisha, the vehicle keys were later found in the possession of a 19-year-old male juvenile of Chainda Compound.





“The juvenile informed officers that he had collected the vehicle from the NAPSA Flats area together with Gift Chisenga before parking it near the church,” she said.





Later that same day, at around 16:00 hours, Ms Ethel Mbewe, 49, reported her brother, Brigadier General Mbewe, missing.



She told police that he had left his residence in Chongwe on February 22 at around 18:00 hours and had not returned home.





Ms Kaitisha said subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Gift Chisenga, 24, of 10 Miles in the Mungule area on February 25. Further inquiries resulted in the apprehension of Christopher Banda, 23, of Chainda Compound.





“Preliminary investigations indicate that Christopher Banda allegedly met the deceased in Chainda Compound and drove him to a nearby mountainous area. It is alleged that while at the location, Brigadier General Mbewe became unconscious,” Ms Kaitisha said.





She added that police suspect the retired officer may have been pois0ned.



“The suspects allegedly abandoned him at the scene and drove his vehicle back to Chainda Compound, where it was later recovered. The suspects subsequently led officers to a mountainous area in Meanwood Ibex, where the body of Brigadier General Mbewe was discovered,” she said.





The body has since been deposited at the University Teaching Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.





“The three suspects — Christopher Banda, aged 23; Gift Chisenga, aged 24; and a 19-year-old male juvenile — are currently in police custody. Investigations into the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motive, remain ongoing,” Ms Kaitisha concluded.