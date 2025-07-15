Vybz Kartel rose from Kingston’s streets to global dancehall stardom. His gritty lyrics and magnetic flow won millions of fans. Yet fame took a hard turn. In 2014, Kartel was sentenced to life for murder, pausing an electric career.

But music never forgot him. Even behind bars, his voice kept hitting charts. Now, after years away, Kartel storms back. His return isn’t quiet—it’s powerful and loud. Fans who’ve waited decades now watch their icon reclaim the stage.

Kartel proves no setback can truly silence talent. His comeback pulses with energy, reminding the world why he remains the King of Dancehall.

Returns to London after 20 years: Vybz Kartel’s dance breaks TikTok (video)

After two decades, Vybz Kartel finally stepped back on a London stage. The crowd roared with excitement. But before even rapping a word, Kartel did something unexpected. He danced. Alongside dancer Amber Rae, he joined the viral #IKNOW challenge.

Rae shared, “What a moment… and now thousands are doing it worldwide.” Kartel’s moves felt raw, playful, and genuine. TikTok and Instagram lit up instantly. Fans loved his free spirit and sense of humor. This wasn’t just a show—it was a celebration.

His return felt huge, a reunion long overdue. Kartel owned the moment, moving with confidence and joy. He reminded everyone why he still rules dancehall. Fans had dreamed of this day, and Kartel delivered beyond expectations.

The world celebrates

After Amber Rae shared her dance video with Vybz Kartel 20 years since he came to london, fans loved it.