RIVAL NCP FACTION ALSO ENDORSES HICHILEMA FOR RE-ELECTION.



By Favourite K. Chisi



The Daniel Nyati-led faction of the New Congress Party (NCP) has joined the Peter Chanda-led faction in endorsing President Hakainde Hichilema’s re-election bid ahead of the August 13, 2026 General Election.





Speaking during a media briefing, NCP Secretary General Daniel Nyati said the party’s National Executive Committee reached the decision after consulting members across the country and scrutinising the manifestos of presidential contenders.





Mr. Nyati said the party is not fielding candidates in this year’s elections because it was unable to participate in the nomination process while the National Executive Committee was under a court injunction.





He said although the injunction was later discharged, the nomination period had already closed, leaving the party with the option of endorsing another candidate.





He said the endorsement was based on the party’s assessment that the current administration has recorded notable development and demonstrated the political will to continue implementing programmes aimed at improving the country’s socio-economic growth.





Mr. Nyati has acknowledged that challenges remain but said the party believes continuity in leadership is necessary to consolidate the gains made and sustain investor confidence.





Commenting on the party’s internal disputes, Mr. Nyati has maintained that Peter Chanda remains expelled, despite ongoing court proceedings.



He said the court’s decision to discharge the injunction restored the National Executive Committee’s authority to administer the affairs of the party.





He further said while opposition political parties play a critical role in providing checks and balances, Zambia also requires stable leadership to ensure development projects are not disrupted





Meanwhile, NCP Vice President Amos Nyirenda said the party’s decision was also influenced by the government’s implementation of free education, which he described as a key investment in the country’s human capital.





Mr. Nyirenda added that the party believes President Hichilema has promoted national unity and peace, saying these are essential for Zambia’s continued development and informed the party’s decision to support his candidature for a second term.



#homeofbreakingnews

#topstarchannel110

#azamtvchannel493