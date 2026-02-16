ROBBERS STEAL K180,000 GATE TAKINGS AT GUNPOINT FROM SHINDE STADIUM👇



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Mufulira Wanderers Football Club Security Incident





Mufulira Wanderers Football Club wishes to inform its sponsors, supporters, and all stakeholders that on Sunday, 16th February 2026, following our Week 20 fixture against Nchanga Rangers at Shinde Stadium, an armed robbery incident occurred at the club secretariat at around 18:00 hours.





Armed robbers held members of staff at gunpoint and made away with cash amounting to K181,000, which had been realised from gate takings. The assailants also hijacked a Toyota Harrier, registration number AIF 4314, belonging to our Logistics Manager, Mr. Patrick Mwanza, which was to be used to transport the cash to Mopani Security for safe keeping. Gunshots were fired to scare away people in the vicinity before the suspects fled the scene.





Police were immediately alerted and a manhunt was launched. Later in the evening, the motor vehicle was abandoned by the suspects and subsequently recovered by the police, while the robbers escaped with the stolen cash. The Zambia Police Service is currently working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.





Mufulira Wanderers Football Club deeply regrets this unfortunate incident and assures all stakeholders that we are cooperating fully with the police and taking measures to strengthen security going forward.





Issued by:

George Katongo

Club President

Mufulira Wanderers Football Club