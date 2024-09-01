Robert Mugabe’s Son Chatunga Arrested at Beitbridge Roadblock After Brandishing an Okapi Knife and Assaulting a Policeman

Chatunga Mugabe Arrested for Assaulting Policeman at Beitbridge Roadblock

The son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, Chatunga Bellarmine, has been arrested in Beitbridge.

Chatunga Mugabe was apprehended for allegedly assaulting a police officer at a roadblock. The incident occurred in Bubi, approximately 80 kilometres north of the border town.

Details of the Arrest

According to NewsDay, the incident occurred early in the morning when Chatunga, who was being driven by a Chinese driver, arrived at the roadblock around 6:00 a.m. Chatunga reportedly became agitated when the police requested vehicle documents.

“He started shouting at the police, saying, ‘You are delaying us, do you know who I am?’” the sources reported.

Chatunga is said to have violently grabbed a Support Unit officer by the collar and tore off his shirt buttons during the confrontation. He allegedly brandished a knife, specifically an Okapi, but was subdued and arrested by the police.

Police Response

Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube, the officer commanding Beitbridge Police District, confirmed Chatunga’s arrest but indicated he had limited details over the case.

“I have just heard he was arrested, but I am not in the office,” Ncube said.

Social Media Erupts with Mixed Reactions

The news about Chatunga Mugabe’s arrest has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Here are some of the reactions;

@Muntuomutapa;

How the mighty have fallen..Akufamba nemota to cross the border.

@Wellyngthon Mugatie;

Law must apply these boys they think they are president’s childrens mabva ndiripo anoshupa mhani

@Grainful Trust;

chatunga will get scott free.hapana nyaya apa..zvakatopera zvakatovharana.

@bitwemutv;

Police must teach him a lesson

@KaboesMum;

Like mother like child.

@Vongai Marufu;

Do you know who I am zvamanje manje kwavari ichiri kushanda here🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣but anwy saka achavatamo here or atodarika zvake uyo otosara osona maButton.

Family Troubles: Chatunga Mugabe and Older Brother Robert Junior’s History of Arrests

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Chatunga Mugabe has found himself on the wrong side of the law. In 2023, he, along with his friend Tatenda Chinyuku, was arrested for assaulting Lazarus Dairamanzi and damaging his Nissan NP300 by smashing its window.

Both Chatunga and Chinyuku were taken into police custody and charged with assault and malicious damage to property.

On the other hand, Chatunga’s older brother, Robert Junior, also faced legal issues last year in February.

Robert Junior was arrested after displaying wild and erratic behaviour at a party, where he allegedly smashed cars and other properties following a dispute with the party host.