Ronaldo teaches us how to win, but he doesn’t control the club – Al Nassr CEO insists

Al Nassr CEO Guido Fienga has clarified that while Cristiano Ronaldo is a key figure in the team, he does not control the club’s operations.

Fienga’s remarks address speculation that Ronaldo has significant influence over both on- and off-field decisions at the Saudi club.

These comments come in the wake of Al Nassr’s decision to part ways with Portuguese coach Luis Castro, who was dismissed after securing only one win in three league matches.

The club has since appointed Italian manager Stefano Pioli as his replacement.

At a club event on Wednesday, Fienga said: “Cristiano Ronaldo is our captain, and he is the strongest player in the world, not just technically but how he behaves.

“Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t control the club, but obviously, being the No. 1 in the world, he gives the direction of where we have to go and which are the targets we have to reach. He is a winner, and we ask him to teach us how to win.”

Since joining Al Nassr from Manchester United in December 2022, 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has secured only one title, the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Despite his illustrious career as a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo’s time at the Saudi club has seen mixed success, though he has impressively scored 62 goals.

Ronaldo’s deep desire for more silverware was evident in his emotional reaction after Al Nassr’s defeat to Al Hilal in the King’s Cup final in May, a loss that left the team without any major trophies for the season.

“He is a winner and we ask him to teach us how to win,” Fienga said of the former Real Madrid star.

“We want to win with him this year and reach the best target that we can. Cristiano is part of the team and we are very happy to have him in our team.”

Ronaldo missed Al Nassr’s 1-1 draw with Al Shorta in the revamped Asian Champions League on Monday with illness, in what turned out to be Castro’s last game in charge.

“Step by step, we will improve,” Fienga said

“This summer, don’t forget we invested almost $100 million in new players. I believe we did a good job in order to reinforce the club with some good players that we needed… we need to work and give stability to the club to work and to produce the value and not destroy the value every six months.”