Roy Keane brutally explains why he wouldn’t appoint Michael Carrick as permanent Man Utd manager 😳





🗣️ “I think there’s better options out there. If Carrick had been mentioned three months ago to be the next United manager, you’d have been locked up. We would have said he wasn’t even the reckoning.





“He’s done a very good job. But there’s been no jeopardy in the games he’s managed. He’s had weeks to prepare for matches, there’s been good timing for him to go in there, and he’s done a very good job. I take my hat off to him. If he does get the job in the summer, you say, ‘Good luck,’ but I think there’s far better options out there for the next manager of Man Utd.





“To manage Man Utd, you need someone with a lot more experience in terms of winning trophies, competing in Europe, and he hasn’t got that. It might happen in a few years, and he might be in the mix then.





“Remember, this is the same group of players that finished 15th. So everyone else can get giddy about United being 3rd in the league. I don’t. I’m not one of them. There’s loads of options out there. You go and get the best. Carrick’s not the best option for Man Utd.”



Man Utd – Sun Sport