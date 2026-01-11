Rumors swirl as Trump insiders point to new foreign invasion

The MAGAverse is eagerly anticipating U.S. military action in another foreign nation as top Trump insiders are aligning their messaging.

It started with a statement by Donald Trump himself, who wrote, “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Pete Hegseth reposted Trump’s statement without any words, leading to fringe MAGA ally Laura Loomer celebrating a potential “capture or kill” of a leader there.

“Secretary of War Pete Hegseth just posted President Trump’s Truth Social post about the United States, supporting the people of Iran,” she wrote Saturday. “Perhaps we will see a capture or kill of the Ayatollah. Would be glorious! Death to the Iranian regime!”

Marco Rubio also issued a statement, writing, “The United States supports the brave people of Iran.”

Once again, Loomer noted the unified messaging coming from the administration.

She wrote, “Marco Rubio is a star. He and President Trump will be responsible for the greatest foreign policy wins in decades.”

“Based off the press conference at the White House yesterday, Rubio seems to be President Trump’s new favorite,” she then added.

In a post connected to that one, Loomer added, “Looks like it’s about to go down in Iran.”

“Bye bye Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei,” the influencer further stated.

LGBTQ non-profit co-founder Melanie D’Arrigo chimed in:

“He’s worried about unarmed protesters being shot in Iran, while justifying shooting unarmed protesters here. Trump doesn’t care about freedom for Iran. He cares that Iran has the world’s 4th largest oil reserves.”