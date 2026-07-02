Russia and North Korea Plan Direct Cross-Border Bus Route



Russia and North Korea are reportedly preparing to launch a direct cross-border passenger bus service linking Vladivostok with Rason Special Economic Zone in North Korea later this year.





The planned route follows the recent completion of a road bridge across the Tumen River, a key infrastructure project agreed upon by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to improve cross-border connectivity





The new transport link is expected to strengthen economic cooperation, trade, and tourism between the two countries as Moscow and Pyongyang continue expanding bilateral ties





The initiative is widely viewed as another sign of the deepening partnership between Russia and North Korea despite ongoing international sanctions imposed on both countries.