Russia claims destruction of two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets at Mykolaiv airbase



Russia’s Ministry of Defense has claimed that Russian forces carried out a drone strike on the Voznesensk military airfield in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region, allegedly destroying two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets on the ground.





According to Russian reports, the attack was conducted using two Geran-4 Seeker loitering munitions. Moscow stated that, in addition to the aircraft, the strike also damaged ammunition depots, fuel trucks and ground support vehicles stationed at the airbase.





Russian state media subsequently released footage purportedly showing explosions and fires at the facility, which Moscow says confirms the success of the operation.





However, Ukraine has not officially confirmed the reported loss of two aircraft at the Mykolaiv airfield. The Ukrainian Air Force has only acknowledged the loss of one MiG-29 on the same day, stating that the aircraft crashed during an operational mission in Poltava region and that the pilot safely ejected and survived.

Independent verification regarding Russia’s claim of destroying two MiG-29s at the airfield remains unavailable, and the full extent of the damage has not yet been independently confirmed.