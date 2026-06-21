Russia continues overnight strikes across Ukraine as Zelensky warns of possible massive attack





Russian forces continued launching missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities overnight and into Friday morning, causing additional civilian casualties across several regions.





In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 70-year-old woman was reportedly killed in the city of Nikopol following Russian shelling. Meanwhile, in the central city of Poltava, local authorities said three children were injured as a result of the latest attacks.





Amid the escalating bombardment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued an urgent warning to the public, stating that Russia may be preparing to launch one of its largest aerial assaults in the coming hours.





Zelensky urged civilians across the country to remain alert and immediately seek shelter whenever air raid sirens are activated.





The warning comes as both Russia and Ukraine continue to intensify long-range strikes, raising fears of another major escalation in the conflict.