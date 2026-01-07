Russia Declares Support for Venezuelan Interim Leader Delcy Rodriguez

Russia has thrown its full weight behind Venezuela’s new interim President Delcy Rodríguez, following her swearing-in on January 5, 2026, amid dramatic U.S. intervention that saw former leader Nicolás Maduro captured and extradited.

In a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry on January 7, Moscow praised Rodríguez’s assumption of office as a decisive move to preserve Venezuela’s sovereignty.

“This step shows the determination of the Bolivarian Government to assure unity and preserve the power vertical created in compliance with the national legislation, mitigate the risks of a constitutional crisis and create the necessary conditions for further peaceful and stable development of Venezuela in the face of outrageous neo-colonial threats and external armed aggression,” the ministry declared.

Russia, a longtime ally of Venezuela, reaffirmed its “unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and Government.” It wished “authorised President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez success in resolving the tasks facing the Bolivarian Republic” and expressed “readiness to continue rendering necessary support to friendly Venezuela.”

The statement insisted that “Venezuela should have the guaranteed right to determine its destiny on its own, without any destructive interference from the outside,” while calling for de-escalation through “constructive dialogue and respect for international law, primarily the UN Charter.” It emphasized that “Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a zone of peace” with sovereign development for regional countries.

Meanwhile, Rodríguez has signaled openness to Washington, extending an olive branch despite the tensions. In a social media post, she stated: “We extend an invitation to the U.S. government to work together on a cooperative agenda, oriented toward shared development, within the framework of international law, and to strengthen lasting community coexistence.”

This conciliatory gesture comes as Rodríguez navigates internal stability and external pressures, with Russia positioning itself as a staunch defender against perceived U.S. overreach in the region.