Russia Declares Temporary No-Fly Zone, Strengthens Moscow Air Defenses After Major Ukrainian Drone Attack



Russian authorities have announced temporary flight restrictions over parts of southern and western Moscow, as well as the neighboring Tula and Kaluga regions, following a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack.





The move comes after Ukraine reportedly launched more than 400 drones during daytime operations, prompting Russia to tighten airspace security around the capital.





Reports also indicate that S-400 air defense systems protecting Moscow have been placed on heightened alert, with Russian authorities warning of the possibility of another wave of Ukrainian drones arriving overnight.





Russian officials have not released full details on the scale of the restrictions or any additional damage, while the battlefield claims from both sides remain independently unverified.